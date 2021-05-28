KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The battle over the budget for the Kansas City Police Department is headed to court. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the plan to shift millions of dollars.
It comes after another closed door meeting by the Board of Police Commissioners.
The board voted to take legal action against Mayor Quinton Lucas by a 4-1 vote. The meeting started about 10 a.m. Friday and was voted to be a closed session about a minute later.
Lucas was the only person on the board who voted against closing the meeting. He also voted against taking legal action.
This is about two ordinances passed last week that is taking around $42 million from KCPD's budget and using it for a special fund geared toward crime prevention.
The lawsuit points out a budget was previously passed and approved. It claims the new plan violates state law which grants the Police Board of Commissioners “exclusive management control.”
It claims the new plan has serious consequences for the current operating budget and cuts will be needed.
It names the mayor, city council members who voted for the plan, City Manger Brian Platt, Director of Finance Tammy Queen and the city as Plaintiffs.
Lucas immediately responded about the need for some level city control saying the “status quo is killing us.”
Lucas welcomes the court challenge saying the court will now evaluate the wisdom of Jefferson City controlling police in Kansas City.
Lucas also denies many claims in the lawsuit including the allegation that immediate police cuts will be needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.