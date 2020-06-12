EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – The Excelsior Springs police are trying to identify a suspect in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping that happened on June 9.
According to police, the incident happened on Highway 10 at Old Orchard Avenue at about 6:15 p.m.
The suspect was on a stolen motorcycle when he hit a vehicle at the intersection. The people in vehicle that was hit got out to help the suspect, but he then entered their vehicle and left the scene.
There was a 7-year-old who was still in the back seat. The suspect drove about 100 yards and then stopped and the child got out.
The suspect left the stolen vehicle on westbound Highway 10 before the police arrived. It seems the motorcycle was recovered on June 10 at a hotel in Blue Springs.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man who is in his late 40s or early 50s. He is balding and has a reddish or sandy goatee. He may be injured or have road rash on his left forearm.
The police have numerous pictures of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline or the Excelsior Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at 816-630-2000.
