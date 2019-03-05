ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) –Police in Atchison said a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself after finding a gun.
Officers said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3 in the 1100 block of Santa Fe Street.
Atchsion Police Chief Mike Wilson told KCTV5 that the child found the weapon in an upstairs bedroom of the residence and that as the boy was handling the gun it discharged, hitting him in the abdomen.
The child was first taken to a local hospital for treatment before being taken by helicopter to a Kansas City hospital.
Wilson said the child has serious injuries but was conscious and is expected to be OK.
Officers are still investigating the scene.
