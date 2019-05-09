MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) – Police at Kansas State University said the scene of a report of shots fired near the campus is now safe.
According to the report, the incident happened at the Kansas State University Foundation building, located at 1800 Kimball Avenue.
K-State Alerts: Report of shots fired at the K-State Foundation Bldg @ Kimball and Dennison. Officers on scene. Stay Clear of the area. Updates will follow— K-State Police (@KStatePolice) May 9, 2019
An earlier campus advisory advised those in the building to shelter in place and for the public to stay clear of the area.
The alert was then updated to note that no injuries had been reported at the scene and that staff at the foundation building were resuming their normal work while police continued to investigate.
Faculty, staff and students on campus were alerted to the incident, but no lockdowns or lockouts were put in place.
Students at K-State are in their final week of classes before finals beginning Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.