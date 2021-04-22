JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the entire K-10/K-7 interchange as of 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes in the area.
Lenexa police said that westbound K-10 to southbound K-7 is shut down.
Lenexa police also said that southbound K-7 is shut down at Prairie Star Parkway. This is because, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, southbound K-7 to westbound K-10 is closed.
No serious injuries have been reported, Lenexa police said.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, there was a car fire in the area of K-10/K-7, which led to the numerous accidents.
One of those was the crash from WB K-10 to SB K-7, which involved a cement mixer truck that tipped over and crashed at the off ramp.
As part of these closures, multiple lanes of traffic are variously closed.
Again, police are advising drivers to avoid the area until all this is cleared up.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
