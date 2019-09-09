KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a homicide from June.

The homicide occurred on June 23 at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of E. 28th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 33-year-old Shawndell Reed of Kansas City in the street. Reed was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses said there was a physical altercation between the victim and suspect just before the shooting happened.

The person of interest that police are looking for is 31-year-old Ronald E. Phillips. He is wanted for homicide and other Kansas City warrants.

Police said that Phillips is known to frequently be in the area of 9th and Olive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5200.