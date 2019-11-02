JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man diagnosed with PTSD, high blood pressure and a heart condition.
73-year-old Jimmie D. Adams is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 220 pounds, has gray hair with brown eyes.
According to police, Adams recently moved from Texas and was receiving medical treatment. He left his residence located in the 900 block of Gambrell Street, in Greenwood, Missouri on October 31 around 3 p.m. without his medication.
Adams might be attempting to retrieve his vehicle from an unknown address in Oklahoma.
Anyone seeing Adams or anyone who has any information related to Adams should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-795-1960.
