MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) — Police made an arrest Wednesday afternoon following a carjacking earlier in the morning in which a vehicle was taken while a 9-month-old baby was inside, though one suspect remains at large.
The baby is now home safe after the incident. The child’s father, Thomas Muelhberger, said it was a terrifying ordeal.
“I would have done anything. Anything and everything, it wouldn’t have mattered. Anything to get to him. There was just nothing that was going to stop me,” he told KCTV5 News.
Muelhberger said his wife had stopped in at their business to check on employees when the carjacking happened.
“She just makes a stop there in the mornings to make sure employees get out the door. She had just jumped out, ran inside and that’s when it happened,” he explained. “We got a call from her in a panic. They took the car with the baby in it.”
Someone stole a car in Merriam this morning. A 9 month old was in the backseat. Police found it with the car’s GPS tracking device. Dad says he’s relieved his son is safe. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/xHsCGGtnSl— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) January 29, 2020
Authorities were able to get to the car quickly because the owner had a GPS tracking system on their phone.
“So she logged in and was able to give the police her phone and they came and tracked it here,” Muelhberger said.
From there, police were en route and found the stolen car, abandoned in a lot next to Hy-Vee Arena.
Merriam police said one of the suspect in the case who had been following the stolen vehicle was identified and arrested. The second suspect, who police said actually stole the car with the baby inside, is still at large. He is described as a white man in his late 20s with a beard who was wearing a dark coat.
Muelhberger said he and his wife are just grateful the situation didn’t escalate further.
“Thank God we had a tracking device. Honestly without that we wouldn’t have known where to start. They were here within 20 minutes once we utilized that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.