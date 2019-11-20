INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The Independence Police Department said 21 arrests were recently made during a human trafficking sting conducted last week.
Police say the department's Criminal Investigation Unit 520 Squad and the DHS Homeland Security Investigation conducted the operation on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.
The operations were conducted near the Interstate 70 and Noland Road corridor.
Arrest totals according to police:
- Human Trafficking (federal): 2
- Prostitution: 13
- Patronizing Prostitution: 1
- Felon in Possession (federal): 2
- Felony Drug Possession: 2
- City Drug Offense: 5
- Aiding in the Commission of a Misdemeanor: 5
- Felony Fleeing: 1
- Endangerment of a Child:2
- Disorderly Conduct: 1
- Warrants: 26
- Human Trafficking Victims Rescued: 1
- Sex Offenders Arrested: 1
- Firearms Recovered: 2
- Total number of people arrested: 21
- Total number of criminal charges: 34
