KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City have arrested a man they say fatally stabbed two people in an attack Tuesday morning.
Mario Markworth, 22, has been charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Officers were called to a parking lot in the 5700 block of Winner Road at 6 a.m. Tuesday to assist with an ambulance call when two deceased victims were found.
The victims were later identified as 56-year-old Michael F. McLin & 52-year-old Kevin E. Waters.
Prosecutors said Markworth was being held on a bond of $250,000.
