ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- Police in St. Louis have arrested the husband of a missing woman who is originally from Kansas City.
Jennifer Rothwell was last seen on Tuesday.
On Thursday, officers searched a wooded area near her home, believing they might find her body.
Her husband Beau Rothwell was arrested and charged with tampering.
The police said they have video of him buying carpet cleaner, bleach, and gloves on Monday.
They said they found bleach and blood-soaked carpet inside the couple's house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.