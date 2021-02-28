KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officers responded to 12th and Grand around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after reports of a shooting.
At the scene officers found a vehicle with two shooting victims. One of the victims was man sitting outside of the car conscious with a shooting injury. He was administered first aid then transported to the hospital. His status is currently unknown.
The second victim was found inside of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating the possibility that the homicide is related to another disturbance at a different location.
There is a $25,000 reward for information regarding this case.
If you have any information call 816-474-TIPS.
