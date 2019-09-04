KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide of a male that occurred on Monday night.
Officers were called to 55th and Highland for a sound of gunshots call around 11:30. While officers were en route, an adult black male shooting victim arrived at the hospital. He was declared deceased by medical personnel a short time later.
He has been identified as 46-year-old Victor Byers.
Detectives have identified a person of interest in this case and expect to present the case to prosecutors soon for consideration of charges.
If anyone saw or heard anything or has any information on this case, they are urged to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
There is a reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
