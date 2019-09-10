KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 7900 block of Manchester Avenue on a shooting call just before 9:45 p.m.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
