KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City is on track to beat the record number of homicides in the city, which was set in 2020 with a total of 176.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the homicide total for 2021 was 39. At the same time in 2020, the number was 35.

Mayor Quinton Lucas optimistic about funding new crime initiative despite budget problems Kansas City Police are investigating their 154th homicide of the year, a new record for homicides on out year. In response to the record-breaking streak of violent crime, Kansas City announced a new initiative last month to tackle the root of the problem.

According to statistics announced today in the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, it’s not only homicides trending up. There have been 66 reported drive-by shootings in the city this year, compared to 61 this time last year, for example.

One of the police officers speaking in the meeting, Deputy Chief Karl Oakman, offered a little insight into the increase of violence.

“I responded to five homicides this weekend from Friday to Sunday,” Oakman said. “And there’s a lot of factors you can look at-- as commissioner Garrett mentioned, guns in the wrong hands. Drug use. Lack of economic opportunity. Education. Poverty. Anger management. Employment.”

The one thing Oakman said each homicide scene had in common, was who showed up in response to it.

“On all five homicides that I went to, you had friends and family of the victim and you had the police. And no one else,” he said.

Oakman said that realization struck him as problematic.

“I challenge all sectors of the community to make this their problem. As a community I think we all need to do better,” he said.

On those points, anti-crime advocates like Dr. Vernon Howard Jr agree.

Howard is the president of the local chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, an organization founded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“The root causes of violent crime are diverse, which means the answers or the solutions have to be as diverse and broad as the contributing factors,” Howard said.

Howard believes there are four main underlying issues in the community that causing an uptick in violence. The first of which—a spiritual, moral and ethical grounding.

“We need to change the mindset and hearts of individuals so that the culture, and the spiritual environment if you will, of the community is more towards peace rather than violence,” he said.

The second issue, he believes, is the proliferation of illegal guns.

“Those of us who are on the ground, who live in the city, who bury men and women who have been killed from violence, know for a fact that there is a problem with the illegal proliferation of guns within our community. We know that it exists,” Howard said.

The third, and perhaps the most complex, issue is desperation caused by poverty, lack of employment and education, mental health treatment, and other factors.

“You will see a pattern within the socioeconomic strata of those individuals involved in violence, whether it’s the perpetrator or the victim. And that’s because violent crime is unfortunately an expression of the frustration and the pain and the desperation,” he said.

The last issue, in his opinion, is a lack of trust between the community and Kansas City Police.

“When you consider the ineffectiveness and racism at KCPD, you’ve got a situation that is a keg for the continuous of violent crime,” he said.

SCLC along with several other community organizations are holding a virtual event on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination, also Easter Sunday, that will memorialize those killed to violent crime, and also put forth a call-to-action for the Kansas City Community.

Howard says every sector of the community from public health, economic development leaders, businesses, community organizations, local government, and law enforcement need to come together to address all the different root causes of violence.

“We must continue to interpret the issue as a public health problem,” he said. “This is about the health of our city at large and until everybody is healthy, nobody really is.”

Howard’s proposal for a multi-faceted approach sounds a lot like a plan already announced Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City Health Department, Kansas City Police and the Jackson County Prosecutor last year. They called the effort “The Reform Project KC.”

The Reform Project had six goals: Improve the clearance rates for homicides and non fatal shootings, improvement of citizen satisfaction surveys of how safe people feel, increase of identification of people in need of services, decrease in recidivism rates for violent and non violent offenders, increase the number of witnesses willing to collaborate with law enforcement, and to make measurable progress in the next year.

The initiative was announced in September 2020. In October, three community engagement meetings were held according to the initiative’s website. Since then, there haven’t been updates.

KCTV5 reached out to Mayor Quinton Lucas to ask about the status of the Reform Project and whether any headway has been made towards any of the six goals. He did not show up to scheduled Zoom interview.

https://www.sclcgkc.org/

https://www.reformprojectkc.org/

https://www.kcpd.org/media/3356/32321-daily-homicide-analysis.pdf