KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One officer has been stabbed Wednesday night.
Kansas City police confirmed to KCTV5 News that an officer has been stabbed in the area of 9th and Grand around 6 p.m.
Police originally said the officer was in critical condition, but later on said the officer is now in stable condition.
One suspect is in custody.
