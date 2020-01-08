KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a shooting on E. 68th Street and Monroe.
The individual was dead on scene, police say. The shooting happened around 7:37 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are looking for two men in a light-colored vehicle.
No arrests have been made.
Sergeant Jake Becchina with the Kansas City police said that they are exploring the possibility that this shooting and the shooting located at 20th and Wheeling that occurred around 1 p.m. also on Wednesday,might be connected.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
