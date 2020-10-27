Police light generic
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) – Missouri authorities conducted a sex trafficking operation in Oak Grove, Missouri, on October 23rd that led to five men being detained.

The operation was conducted by the Oak Grove Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force. 

During the operation, police said 10 adult females were contacted and offered victim services, including food, lodging, onsite medical services, counseling/therapy and drug rehabilitation. Three children under the age of five were taken into protective custody and released to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Five adult males were contacted and detained as part of the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information or suspect human trafficking in your area, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-8888.

