INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police detectives are looking for four persons of interest in last night’s shooting of a juvenile in the area of US 40 Hwy and Sterling Avenue.
1. Ronald R. Wessley, 28-year-old from Kansas City, MO
2. Hope L. Williams, 23-year-old from Kansas City, MO
3. Unknown Black Male
4. Unknown Black Male
Police said all subjects are considered armed and dangerous.
The four subjects were occupying a vehicle described as a black Dodge Durango with black wheels. Missouri license plate# RE6K8K. It is registered to the involved subjects, officers said.
Police also said that Wessley and Williams have a history in Hawthorne Place Apartments, as well as the 39th St. business corridor.
“Please note: We initially described the victim as five years old but have learned that she is actually nine years old. Additionally, there was confusion about how she was dropped off at the Walmart in Kansas City, MO. Both the child and her mother were dropped off by the driver of one of the involved vehicles,” police said clarifying some details from last night.
Anyone with any information about this case or the whereabouts of these subjects is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email tips@indepmo.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.