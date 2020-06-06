KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after five people were shot early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a local hospital just after 2:30 a.m. for several shooting victims that arrived by a private vehicle. During the same time, they were also called to a shooting in the area of 18th and Vine.
When they arrived at the hospital, they located five people that had been shot. One adult male died as a result of his injuries.
The other four people, three males and one female, are stable and expected to survive.
Other offices at the scene found evidence of a crime scene.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a group of people gathered in a parking lot at 18th and Vine when an argument broke out. Several people began shooting which led to the five victims.
Offices are asking if anyone has any information to call the Homicide Unit Directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
It is not known how long the group had been gathered in the parking lot so someone may have seen something of value to detectives.
Any information leading an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.
