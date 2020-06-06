Generic police lights
(KCTV)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after five people were shot early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a local hospital just after 2:30 a.m. for several shooting victims that arrived by a private vehicle. During the same time, they were also called to a shooting in the area of 18th and Vine.

When they arrived at the hospital, they located five people that had been shot. One adult male died as a result of his injuries.

The other four people, three males and one female, are stable and expected to survive.

Other offices at the scene found evidence of a crime scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a group of people gathered in a parking lot at 18th and Vine when an argument broke out. Several people began shooting which led to the five victims.

Offices are asking if anyone has any information to call the Homicide Unit Directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

It is not known how long the group had been gathered in the parking lot so someone may have seen something of value to detectives.

Any information leading an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.