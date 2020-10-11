Generic police lights
(KCTV)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people are in serious condition after a vehicle crash Saturday night.

Officers were called to 22nd at 71 Highway regarding a two-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m.

Police said the investigation determined that a Nissan crossover had been eastbound when it collided with a Honda sedan, which had just exited the highway and was turning westbound.

The driver and lone occupant of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital and has been listed as stable. The two occupants of the Honda were also transported and most recently listed in serious condition.

Copyright 2020 KCTV

