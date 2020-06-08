SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Police say a 20-year-old man drowned while swimming in a pond on Sunday.
Just before 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to a pond on private property in the 6300 block of Lind Road for a reported drowning.
Witnesses reported that a 20-year-old man was swimming in the pond when he went under water and did not resurface.
The Shawnee Fire Department and Overland Park Police Department Dive Team recovered the man’s body from the pond around 6:45 p.m.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said the man was identified as Treyvion Baskin of Kansas City, Kansas.
