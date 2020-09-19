KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night in the area of The Edge of Hell haunted house.
The Kansas City Police Department was called to a local hospital after two shooting victims walked into the emergency room around 11:30 p.m.
The victims told police that they were in the area of 1300 W. 12th when they heard shots and observed people running from the area.
When they realized they were shot, they were driven to a local hospital by a private vehicle. They both have non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers canvassed the area around the haunted houses but were unable to find the crime scene.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
Friday night was opening night for both The Edge of Hell and The Beast haunted houses.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
