KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Saturday night.
Police were called to the N. 57th Street off ramp from westbound Interstate 70 just before 9 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they located a male and female approximately 40 years of age, with apparent gunshot wounds.
One suspect was taken into custody on scene police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
