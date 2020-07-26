RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Raytown police are investigating a shooting that left two people shot.
Police were called to the 11200 block of Lakeview Drive around 3:15 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.
When they arrived, they located one adult male and one adult female, with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Officers said they located the suspect, an adult aged female known to both victims, walking away from the residence on foot. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
An investigation of the incident is underway.
