KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting where two people were hurt.
It happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near 62nd Street and Agnes. Both people who were shot are expected to to be OK.
Right now, no one has been arrested.
KCTV5 News will update you if anything changes throughout the morning.
