KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people are seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.
According to police, a blue Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Topping Avenue at a high rate of speed, with no headlights. The driver drove into the back of a parked semi-truck tractor that was legally parked on Topping Avenue.
Witnesses said the driver climbed out of the vehicle and dragged the front seat passenger off into the wooded area to the east of the crash scene. The driver was located behind one of the apartment buildings by the responding officers. He was taken into custody.
The right rear male passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The left rear female passenger was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The front male passenger, who police noted was blind, was located near the wooded area. He received non-life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is under investigation for the driver, who received minor injuries.
