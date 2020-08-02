KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck, and one died Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 71 Highway northbound past Bannister Road just before 5 :30 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located two pedestrians that had been struck. One has died and the other was transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
