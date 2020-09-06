KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is in serious condition after a hit and run Sunday morning.
Kansas City police were called to 85th Street and Hickman Mills just before 3 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision where one driver fled the scene.
Officers said a red Chevy Tahoe had run out of gas and the driver and passenger were outside the vehicle pushing it towards the Phillips 66. A silver Chevy Traverse came up behind the disabled vehicle and struck the driver and passenger pedestrians.
The driver of the Chevy Traverse fled the scene as the Traverse remained at the scene because it was not drivable.
The passenger pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries but is listed to be in stable condition. The driver pedestrian was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
