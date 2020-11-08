KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One pedestrian was struck after being involved in a collision and was walking on the highway.
Kansas City police were called to US 71 Highway at Red Bridge Road on an injury collision involving a pedestrian just after 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the investigation determined that a Chevrolet SUV had been northbound when it became involved in a non-injury collision with an Audi sedan.
The Chevrolet driver had gotten out of his vehicle and was walking on the highway when he was struck by a northbound BMW sedan.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and most recently listed in serious condition.
The BMW driver was also transported to a hospital, but his injuries were described as non-life threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.