KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people died in a shooting in the West Bottoms. This would be homicides 156 and 157 of 2020 for Kansas City.
Police do not have anyone in custody for these murders yet.
The shooting happened just after midnight Friday at a gas station near at 12th and Wyoming streets.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body in the parking lot. A woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Police say two or three other people are also injured from this shooting. Their injuries are not life-threatening right now.
A witness told KCTV5 News that he saw a few people jump into a car with a gun and drive away from the gas station.
The victims' identities have not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.