KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people are dead after a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Police say a blue Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the outer eastbound lane of travel. The Dodge hit a blue Chevy Impala head-on.
The two female occupants in the Chevy were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Dodge is under investigation for impairment.
Police noted that none of the three people involved were wearing a seatbelt.
