KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two people have died in a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to 12th Street and Belmont for a two-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m.
According to police, a dark grey Lexus IS350 was traveling east on 12th Street at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and crossed over the double yellow lines.
A silver Chevy Traverse was traveling west on 12th Street. The passenger side of the Lexus hit the front end of the Chevy. The Lexus then hit a utility pole.
The driver and passenger in the Lexus were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver and two passengers in the Chevy were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Impairment is under investigation for the driver of the Lexus and the Chevy.
