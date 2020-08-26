SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – Two people have been arrested and are awaiting charges of animal abuse and neglect after officials removed nearly 80 cats from a residence.
The Sedalia Police Department in conjunction with the Sedalia Animal Shelter, Sedalia Fire Department, Pettis County Ambulance District, Missouri Coalition of Animal Care Organizations, University of Missouri Shelter Medicine Program, Missouri Humane Society, and various animal shelters around the state conducted an operation in the 1700 block of S Prospect Avenue Wednesday.
Officials were originally called to the residence after they received a tip about unhealthy animals living in the home. They obtained a search warrant and served it to the residence.
“Approximately 78 cats were removed from the 941 sq. foot residence. Many of the cats were in need of immediate medical care and some, though care was provided, have since died. Deceased kittens were found in bags inside the residence and a search of the exterior of the residence found that approximately 27 deceased cats were buried in the back yard in several locations. These cats were in various states of decay and approximately 20 of the buried cats were believed to be kittens,” a release stated.
The cats that were living were taken to the Sedalia Animal Shelter where they were examined and given medical attention. The cats that were healthy enough were given to different shelters in the state to be put up for adoption.
Police said 37-year-old Ferdinand M Bucayan and 59-year-old Teodora Dalumpines were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where they were placed on 24 hour holds pending multiple charges of animal abuse and neglect.
