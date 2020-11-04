63rd and Manchester

 Two adults and three children were injured in a wreck Wednesday afternoon. (PHOTO: Betsy Webster, KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two adults and three children were injured in a wreck Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. at 63rd and Manchester Avenue in Kansas City.

The two adults are in critical condition and three children were also hurt.

One of the children is a pregnant teenager, according to police on scene.

It was a one vehicle accident.

