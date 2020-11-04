KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two adults and three children were injured in a wreck Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. at 63rd and Manchester Avenue in Kansas City.
The two adults are in critical condition and three children were also hurt.
One of the children is a pregnant teenager, according to police on scene.
It was a one vehicle accident.
