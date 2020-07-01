KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a teenager bicyclist was struck by a USPS vehicle and has died.

Police were called to the area of 20th and Denver just after 10 a.m.

Offices said the investigation determined that an on-duty vehicle belonging to the United States Postal Service was eastbound on 20th when it collided with a bicyclist who had emerged from an alleyway mid-block west of Denver.

The bicyclist, identified as a 15-year-old male from Kansas City, was determined to have lost control and fallen into the path of the vehicle.

He died shortly after his arrival at an area hospital.

The driver, an employee of the USPS, stopped at the scene and was later released pending further information.