KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a vehicle that overturned and left one person seriously hurt.
Police were called to eastbound Interstate 435 and the 71 Highway north exit around 5:10 a.m. Saturday for a one-vehicle crash.
Officers said the investigation determined that a white Jeep Renegade was eastbound when it left the road at the exit split and overturned at least one time.
The driver and lone occupant was identified as a 25-year-old woman from Grandview. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
