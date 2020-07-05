KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One teenager is dead, and another is injured after they lost control of their vehicle early Sunday morning.
Police were called to Martha Truman Road and Blue River Road regarding a fatal crash just after midnight.
Officers said the investigation determined that a Dodge Challenger had been southbound on Blue River Road when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, broke through a metal guardrail, and crashed in a heavily wooded creek bed approximately 25 feet below.
The driver, identified as an 18-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man died at the scene. His passenger, a 19-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman, was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
This is the 52nd fatality of the year, compared with 36 for this date in 2019 and the third of the Independence Day Holiday counting period for Kansas City.
