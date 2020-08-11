KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening.
Kansas City police were called to the area of Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
Police said officers were provided with a description of the suspect who took a dog from the victim. The victim was located near the helicopter pad for Research Hospital with gunshot wounds which were considered life threatening.
Officers located the suspect near 68th and Olive with the stolen dog.
