KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of 19th Street and Charlotte just before 1:45 a.m.

Officers said a silver Honda Pilot had been traveling south on Charlotte. For unknown reasons the driver lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway to the right.

The driver struck the curb, went through a six-foot chain-link fence, and over the side of the roadway. The passenger crawled out of the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City Fire Department worked approximately two hours to free the driver from the crumpled vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is under investigation for the driver.

