Generic police lights
(KCTV)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is seriously hurt after an early morning crash.

Kansas City police were called to the area of Stadium Drive and Royal Way just after midnight for a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers said the investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Stadium Drive after Royal Way too fast for the curve in the roadway and left the roadway to the right.

The driver was then ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle caught fire.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

