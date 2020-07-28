KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously hurt.
Officers were called to 39th and Prospect for a crash around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities told KCTV5 News that one person suffered critical injuries in the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
