KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died and another is in critical condition after they were both hit by a car Saturday evening.
Police were called to 30th and York after a car struck two people around 7:30.
The investigation determined that a westbound Cadillac sedan struck a male pedestrian, then turned southbound and struck a female pedestrian.
The vehicle crashed into a yard in the 3000 block of York and the driver was put into custody by officers.
The male victim, identified as a 68-year-old Kansas City man, died at the scene. The female victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.