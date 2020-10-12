INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash where one person was killed, and one person was seriously hurt Monday morning.
Offices were called to US 24 Highway and Sterling Avenue around 7:30 a.m. for a vehicle crash.
According to police, the crash occurred when the driver of a 2013 Honda Odyssey, who was traveling westbound on US 24 Highway, ran the red light striking a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Witnesses told officers that the driver of the Honda Odyssey was traveling well over the posted speed limit when it ran the red traffic light and hit the Mercury Grand Marquis.
The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and passed away. He has been identified as 75-year-old Thomas Cooke of Independence, Missouri.
The passenger of the Mercury Grand Marquis was also transported to a local hospital and remains in serious condition.
After the crash occurred, the driver and three occupants of the Honda Odyssey fled from the scene on foot and remain unidentified.
The crash remains under investigation. However, excessive speed and a red-light violation appear to be a major factor in the outcome of the crash.
If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to contact Detective Baltzer at (816) 325-7261.
