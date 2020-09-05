KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has serious injuries after a vehicle crash Friday night.
Kansas City police were called to 127th Street and Holmes Road just before 11:30 p.m.
Officers said a silver Acura was traveling north on Holmes, at a high rate of speed and for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the left right after a curve in the roadway.
The vehicle then struck two chevron poles, a large tree and landed off the roadway. The driver and sole occupant was extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
