KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One suspect is in custody after they fired shots at people early Sunday morning.
Kansas City police were patrolling the area of Westport Road and Mill Street around 2 a.m. when they were alerted of a disturbance.
When officers looked up, they observed the suspect shooting at an unknown person. One officer fired his weapon at the suspect in order to stop him from continuing to shoot at people.
Police said the suspect began to run away and he was taken into custody a short time later.
No one was struck in the original shots fired and the officer did not strike the suspect.
Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.