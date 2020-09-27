KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One man is in custody after police were involved in a standoff Saturday night.
The Kansas City Police Department was called to the 8700 block of E. 97th Terrace on a reported disturbance just after 11:30 p.m.
Police said the caller reported to them that a male was inside the residence with a child under the age of 5. She further stated that he was suicidal and suffers from mental health issues.
Officers were able to make contact with the male when he came to the door, but then he went back inside the residence refusing to come out.
Out of concern for the young child’s welfare and the safety of everyone involved a standoff was initiated by officers. Tactical response officers and negotiators were called to the scene.
The young child and the male were the only people believed to be inside the residence. Negotiators were in contact with the male to negotiate a peaceful surrender.
Just before 3 a.m., the male exited the residence with the child and was taken into custody without incident.
The child did not appear to be harmed and was released to the mother at the scene.
The male was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
