BELTON, MO (KCTV) – One driver is deceased after a wrong-way crash Saturday night.
Belton police were called to southbound Interstate 49 on a report of a traffic crash involving a wrong-way driver just before midnight.
Police stated the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Belton Police Department’s traffic unit.
The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.
