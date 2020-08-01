WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that killed one teenager.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Grover to investigate a shooting Saturday morning.
When the officers arrived, they discovered three shooting victims. An 18-year-old female who was pronounced deceased at the scene, a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.
The 20-year-old male and 17-year-old female were transported to an area hospital and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers from Warrensburg, the Johnson County Sheriff's office and the University of Central Missouri Department of Public Safety are on-scene investigating.
Police said the initial reports are that a large party was taking place at a house in the 400 block of Grover when a fight broke out. A male subject pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the three victims.
The deceased female was found in an alley in the rear of the house.
Officers are still looking for the male shooter at this time.
If you have any information, call the Warrensburg Police Department.
