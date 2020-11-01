Generic Police Lights 2
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died and two people are injured after an early Sunday morning crash.

Kansas City police were called to 71 Highway and Gregory Boulevard just after 2:45 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash.

According to police, a black Lexus RX300 was traveling south on 71 Highway, at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and struck a concrete highway sign pole.

The Lexus continued out of control until it came to rest on the southwest corner of the intersection and burst into flames. The three occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, one was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and one was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

